47 new cases, some under investigation to determine links

The Ministry of Health has recorded 47 new cases of COVID-19 today.

19 cases are from the CWM hospital, Suva cluster, 15 from Nawaka Nadi, three from IMT cluster, one is from Waila, one is from Muanikoso, Nasinu, one from Navy and two are from Reservoir Road.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says cases from some of the areas are under investigation to determine whether they have links to other cases.

These are cases from Wailoku, Wainibuka, Tacirua and Davuilevu Housing.

One case is noted to be a primary contact of an existing case, and Doctor Fong says the contact tracing team is to confirm the cluster link.

A review of cases from Nadi reported this week has found that three cases tested positive twice, and were subsequently counted twice, due to errors with the identifying information that was entered for each test.

Therefore, the three duplicate records have been removed from the active and total case count.

26 patients have recovered, which means there are now 702 active cases in isolation.

There have been 944 cases during this outbreak that started in April 2021.

A total of 1014 cases have been recorded in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020.

There have been 304 recoveries and 4 deaths due to COVID-19.

A total of four COVID-19 positive patients have died from pre-existing non-COVID-19 related illnesses.