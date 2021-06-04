47 arrested for breaching curfew and health measures

Alcohol consumption and loitering top the list of COVID-19 related arrests in the past 24 hours.

Police says 47 people were arrested for breaching health restrictions and failure to adhere to the curfew orders.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says of the 47 arrests, 19 were for failure to adhere to curfew orders.

The Southern Division recorded thirty-three cases whereby the majority are linked to alcohol.

Seven people were found intoxicated at Wailea settlement in Vatuwaqa, six were arrested in Nadera for a similar case while five people were found drunk at the Naqumu Point in Lami.

Two men in their 20’s were found drunk at Tacirua while three men were arrested at Joe’s Farm area in Colo-i-Suva for being intoxicated.

Other cases of intoxication were recorded at Samabula whereby three men were found drunk, while a 29-year-old man was found loitering during curfew hours along with two others who were

disregarding curfew orders.

Three cases of kava consumption were recorded at Narere and those involved were arrested for breaching the health restrictions.

Eighteen people were arrested in the Western Division including five farmers who were found drunk at Nabalabala village, five other cases of liquor consumption were recorded in Lautoka while

two people were arrested at Sorokoba for a similar case.

A 22-year-old man was arrested for breaching curfew orders while five others were found loitering in the sugar city.

The Eastern Division recorded 11 cases whereby six men from Nakasi were found drunk, two men in their 20’s and a 19-year-old man were also found intoxicated while two men in their 20’s were arrested during curfew hours for loitering in the Vuci area.

The four cases recorded in the Northern Division involved four men who were all found drunk near a seawall at Malau in Labasa.

There were no cases recorded in the Central Division.