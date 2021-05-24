Home

Full Coverage

COVID-19

High death rate continues with 468 new infections

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 23, 2021 9:08 pm
[Source: Ministry of Health and Medical Services]

The Ministry of Health has recorded 468 new infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

The Ministry also has 11 new COVID-19 deaths to report for the period of 19th July to 21st July.

More soon.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

