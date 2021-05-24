High death rate continues with 468 new infections

The Ministry of Health has recorded 468 new infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.
The Ministry also has 11 new COVID-19 deaths to report for the period of 19th July to 21st July.
