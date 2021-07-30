Home

431 COVID-19 cases with two deaths as we record yet another high day

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 1, 2021 4:57 pm

There are 431 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the 24-hour reporting period that ended at 8:00 am today.

These new cases are from the Central and Western Divisions.

There have now been 24 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 22 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

There are 11 COVID-19 positive patients who died from conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

There have been 36 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 3,896 active cases in isolation.

There have been 4,779 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021. We have recorded a total of 4,849 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 918 recoveries.

A total of 6,282 individuals were screened and 1,307 swabbed at our stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours, bringing our cumulative total to 228,716 individuals screened and 31,000 swabbed to date.

Our mobile screening teams screened a total of 2,784 individuals and swabbed 358 in the last 24 hours.

This brings our cumulative total to 666,507 individuals screened and 54,298 swabbed by our mobile teams to date.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

