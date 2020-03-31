42 arrests, two trekked past border restriction

42 people were arrested for breaching the lockdown restrictions and nationwide curfew in the last 24 hours.

Two of the suspects trekked through Wailoku in Tamavua to get past the border restriction in Delainavesi, and thereby gain access to Lami which is outside the Suva lockdown area.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says the curfew arrests accounted for 17 of the total number of people arrested while 23 people were taken in for social gathering breaches.

A group of 12 were found drinking homebrew, consuming alcohol and yaqona in the Navua district last night.

As Fiji confirms its 14th COVID-19 case, we are making this plea once again and reiterating the Hon. Prime Minister’s message to STAY HOME to SAVE LIVES because its the best way to beat the virus. pic.twitter.com/uTvwbdGlas — Fiji Police Media (@fiji_force) April 6, 2020

Qiliho says all those arrested will be produced in court today.

He says they are clamping down on breaches of social gatherings and all information received will be investigated.

The Police Commissioner says the public has been sending in photos and videos of people breaching the restrictions which has helped make arrests.



