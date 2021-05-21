41 cases in the last 48 hours, two considered severe

There are 23 infections of COVID-19 in Fiji over the last 24 hours, while there was 18 cases recorded yesterday.

Of the 233 active cases two are considered severe and are admitted at the CWM Hospital in Suva.

For yesterday, there were nine from the Narere cluster, five from the Waila zone, one from Muanikoso, one from Navy cluster, while there was two from Korociri in Nadi.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctyor James Fong, says the two in Nadi are linked to each other and are from the Korociri Settlement near Nawaka village, which is now under lockdown.

The 23 for cases today is 15 from the Navy cluster. This includes one from Nadonumai in Lami, and three from Khalsa. There are seven from the Waila cluster, one is part of the Nadali cluster.

Doctor Fong says all 46 cases announced on Friday were generated from known clusters and the intial three that were under investigation are now known to be from the Navy cluster.

“This is reassuring in that the cases coming from our screening areas and tests coming from non-screening areas remain negative.”



Police checkpoint in Nadera today

Doctor Fong says with the last case recorded in Nadi on May 12, this means that the Nadi containment zone went more than one incubation period of 14 days before registering another case, despite high levels of testing.

“But we knew this was not long enough. We always expected that we might see cases emerge again in Nadi and Lautoka. We were never COVID-free; we could only contain the virus. We have seen this experience replicated in many countries around the world; where certain areas go through a prolonged phase of no cases and then one case suddenly emerges. We have seen this same theme play out on the world stage as well – countries that were seen as success stories in containing the virus (Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Mongolia) have recently had to contend with large outbreaks. This highlights the point: no country is safe until every country is safe and for Fiji, nowhere is safe until everywhere is safe.”



Screening in Narere today



Police checkpoint in Nadera today



Fiji has recorded 401 cases in Fiji since the first case was detected in March of last year, with 164 recoveries and four deaths. There have been 331 cases since the second outbreak started in April.

Over 60,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted since this outbreak, with over 103,566 since we started testing early last year.

There were three recoveries yesterday, which means there are now 233 active cases. two of the active cases are in Nadi, and 231 in the Suva-Lami-Nausori containment zone.