COVID-19
Full Coverage

COVID-19

404 cases including two in Malau, with one confirmed death

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 2, 2021 6:07 pm
[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services]

The Ministry of Health has recorded 404 cases of COVID-19 today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the new cases are mainly from the Central and Western Divisions.

There are two cases that have been identified at the Malau Quarantine Facility in Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong says these two cases are noted to be repatriates from the Central Division and are in quarantine.

The Ministry of Health says there have also been five deaths of COVID-19 since the last update.

He says out of the five deaths, one death has been classified as a COVID-19 death, one death has been classified as a death from other medical causes and three deaths are currently being investigated.

There have now been 25 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 23 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year

The Permanent Secretary says Fiji has recorded 12 COVID-19 positive patients who died from conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

There have been 52 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 4,243 active cases in isolation.

There have been 5,183 cases during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Fiji has recorded a total of 5253 cases since our first case was reported in March 2020, with 970 recoveries.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

