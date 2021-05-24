Home

46 health infringement notices issued|40 people screened in Navua|Drive-through screening clinic for Pac Harbour residents|Validation stamp issue causes long haul|13 more confirmed dead from COVID-19|MoH continues testing and swabbing|More individuals get vaccinated|Northern repatriation resumes|Second dose interval period brought forward|Moderna vaccines to be administered from Wednesday|Vanua handling COVID-19 cases in Lomaiviti|37 fined for Public Health Infringement|Five COVID-19 cases on Lomaiviti|Over 1,100 COVID-19 cases recorded|Screening swabbing continues to increase|Vaccination target on track|Police issue 20 public health infringement notices|Government develops vaccine passports|Moderna vaccines to be rolled out from Monday|Fiji hits another high with cases and six deaths|$25 million dedicated for COVID-19 response|AG to deliver National Budget at 7.30pm|Health Ministry hopes for a continued supportive budget|Single jab not enough|Authorities focus on addressing severe impacts of COVID-19|
40 people screened in Navua

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 19, 2021 1:10 pm

More than 40 people in Navua have been screened at the Establishment premises in just two hours.

A number of them said the drive through is more convenient and there is less risk of exposure to the virus.

The screening clinic will be carried out until Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

The screening clinic is also open to residents of Lepanoni, Makosoi and Waidradra Village and the wider Pacific Harbour.

Residents living in these areas have been urged to take advantage of the screening clinic.

The drive through screening clinic will continue until 4pm and resume at 9am tomorrow.

