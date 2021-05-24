40 people screened in Navua

More than 40 people in Navua have been screened at the Establishment premises in just two hours.

A number of them said the drive through is more convenient and there is less risk of exposure to the virus.

The screening clinic will be carried out until Wednesday.

The screening clinic is also open to residents of Lepanoni, Makosoi and Waidradra Village and the wider Pacific Harbour.

Residents living in these areas have been urged to take advantage of the screening clinic.

The drive through screening clinic will continue until 4pm and resume at 9am tomorrow.