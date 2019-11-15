40 curfew breaches in 48 hours

Forty reports of breach of curfew were recorded over the last 48hours.

The first 24 hour period saw sixteen arrests.

The Southern Division recorded thirteen cases, two in the Western Division and the Central Division recorded one case.

Article continues after advertisement

The arrests made in the Southern Division included two juveniles, a 15-year-old was arrested drunk at Veikoba Settlement with two adults while a 17-year-old was found drunk with three others in Valelevu.

The lone arrest recorded in the Central Division involved a 21-year-old woman who was found drunk and loitering at the Suva Bus Stand.

The two arrests recorded in the West were made in Nadi and Sigatoka.

From 11pm last night to 4am this morning twenty-four arrests were recorded.

The Western Division recorded seventeen cases, the South had three cases while both the East and Northern Division recorded two cases each.

The arrests made in the Western Division were made in Lautoka, Sigatoka, and Namaka.

All the arrests made in the South, East, and Northern Divisions involved those who were drunk.