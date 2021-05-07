Home

$4.3m paid out so far in grocery assistance

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 11, 2021 12:35 pm
[SOURCE: SIKELI JUNIOR]

As of this morning, over 48,000 households have been assisted with total payout of $4.3 million.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Gounder says this includes over 36,000 households in the Nadi ,Lautoka containment areas and around 12,000 households in Lami, Suva, Nasinu and Nausori.

This is under the government’s COVID-19 assistance.

Gounder says applications remain open for the Lami, Suva, Nasinu and Nausori areas.

The Government is giving affected Fijians $90 as grocery payment.

 

