38 arrests for curfew breaches in last 24 hours

Thirty-eight arrests were made last night for breach of curfew offences in four policing divisions.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the Southern Division recorded twenty-one arrests most of whom were arrested by officers on mobile patrol as they were found walking around after 10pm for no valid reasons.

There were nine arrests in the Western Division, five in the Eastern Division and three arrests in the Northern Division.

Article continues after advertisement

There were no arrests in the Central Division.

No juvenile was arrested over the last 24 hour period.

The Police Commissioner says the nationwide curfew remains at 10pm to 5am and unless it is a medical emergency or Fijians have a valid reason such as work to be moving around with a signed letter indicating hours of work, they must stay home.