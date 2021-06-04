37 percent of targeted population receive first dose

195,169 Fijians have been administered their first dose of the vaccine and 4,615 have received their second jab since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

The Ministry of Health says from 31st May until yesterday, 59,209 individuals received their first dose and 327 received second doses.

This means 37% of Fijians have received one dose, and 0.86% have received the second dose.

Article continues after advertisement

Vaccination totals by division are:

Central – 39% first dose/0.28% second dose

Western – 47% first dose/1.79% second dose

Northern – 12% first dose/0.32% second dose

Eastern – 11% first dose/0% second dose

Stationary screening and mobile screening clinics screened 18,611 people yesterday which 2582 persons were swab tested.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they continue to conduct contact tracing, screening and testing aggressively.

He says this is our best defense against community spread until we reach our vaccination goals.