Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
35 new cases emerge from Suva Nausori containment zone|37 percent of targeted population receive first dose|Practicing COVID-19 measures can save lives|We facing difficult times but Fiji is priority: Dr Fong|RFMF will continue to assist Health Ministry|Businesses to take responsibility of their premises|Make a Difference Fiji assists 468 families in Navua|Erosion threatens coastal communities|Vaccine dose too small to have a chip: Dr Fong|COVID-19 cases infiltrate Health Ministry|Vaccination in Ba concludes|34 COVID-19 related arrests in 24 hours|Reopening of some businesses a sigh of relief|Post Fiji diversifies services|NGO provides grocery and baby packs|Statements by Tabuya and Rasova wrong and we want them to apologise: RFMF Commander|Parliament passes laws against COVID-19 breaches|28 new COVID-19 cases|Police officers need to follow social media policy|Ministry identifies FEMAT facility location|COVID positive frontliners not part of health response|Fiji receives additional 10,000 vaccines|Economic downturn needs to be mitigated says PM|Over 200,000 assistance applications received yesterday|Barber shops and hairdressers can apply to open|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

37 percent of targeted population receive first dose

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 4, 2021 7:08 pm

195,169 Fijians have been administered their first dose of the vaccine and 4,615 have received their second jab since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

The Ministry of Health says from 31st May until yesterday, 59,209 individuals received their first dose and 327 received second doses.

This means 37% of Fijians have received one dose, and 0.86% have received the second dose.

Article continues after advertisement

Vaccination totals by division are:

Central – 39% first dose/0.28% second dose

Western – 47% first dose/1.79% second dose

Northern – 12% first dose/0.32% second dose

Eastern – 11% first dose/0% second dose

Stationary screening and mobile screening clinics screened 18,611 people yesterday which 2582 persons were swab tested.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they continue to conduct contact tracing, screening and testing aggressively.

He says this is our best defense against community spread until we reach our vaccination goals.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.