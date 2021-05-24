Home

37 fined for Public Health Infringement

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 18, 2021 12:37 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Police issued 37 Public Health Infringement Notices in the last 24-hours.

Failure to wear a mask topped the list with 25 notices served.

The Southern Division recorded 16 cases, Central eight and West one.

Article continues after advertisement

11 notices were issued for social gatherings as well.

Seven in the Central and four in the West.

One notice was issued for breach of curfew in the Southern Division.

The Police Force says those who have been served notices for failure to wear a mask either have a mask in their possession and are not wearing it or fail to wear it in the proper manner.

Fijians are to understand that these measures have been put in place for their wellbeing and protection from the virus.

