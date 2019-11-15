37 arrested, 24 for breaching curfew in the last 24hrs

Thirty seven arrests were made in the last 24hours with breaches of curfew continuing to be a concern.

24 breaches of curfew arrests were recorded from 10pm to 5am this morning.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the Southern Division recorded 13 cases, in the West there were five, East had four and the Central Division had two.

He says as seen from previous arrests made, a majority are found sitting around at bus shelters or by the side of the road for absolutely no valid reason.

Thirteen people were questioned and released as they were allegedly found conducting a church service in Veiraisi yesterday at a place of worship.

All 13 have been released as investigators will be forwarding their case file for legal advice.