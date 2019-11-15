Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

COVID-19

37 arrested, 24 for breaching curfew in the last 24hrs

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
May 18, 2020 8:32 am
Thirty seven arrests were made in the last 24hours with breaches of curfew continuing to be a concern. [Source: Fiji Police]

Thirty seven arrests were made in the last 24hours with breaches of curfew continuing to be a concern.

24 breaches of curfew arrests were recorded from 10pm to 5am this morning.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the Southern Division recorded 13 cases, in the West there were five, East had four and the Central Division had two.

Article continues after advertisement

He says as seen from previous arrests made, a majority are found sitting around at bus shelters or by the side of the road for absolutely no valid reason.

Thirteen people were questioned and released as they were allegedly found conducting a church service in Veiraisi yesterday at a place of worship.

All 13 have been released as investigators will be forwarding their case file for legal advice.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.