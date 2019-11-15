36 percent spike in crime rate due to COVID-19 arrests

The overall crime rate for the reporting period from the 19th of March to the 14th of April since the confirmation of Fiji’s first COVID-19 case has recorded a 36 percent.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the increase is largely due to the high number of arrests made for COVID-19 restriction breaches.

During this period he says 650 cases of reports of failure to comply with orders were registered whereby 465 cases were for curfew breach, 138 were for social gathering breach, 32 for lockdown breach and 15 cases were for isolation and quarantine breach.

The West recorded 255 cases, South 223 cases, East with 125 cases, North with 24 cases and Central with 23 cases.

Of the 138 cases of social gathering breach, gathering for the purpose of consuming liquor recorded the highest with 60 cases followed by yaqona drinking recording 43 cases, general gathering 28 cases, sporting activities recorded five, gathering for religious purpose one and gathering for wedding purpose, one case.

Of the 650 cases 1,437 accused persons were charged.

The Commissioner says the increase in the number of failure to comply with orders cases during this reporting period had a significant impact on the overall increase in crime.

Brigadier General Qiliho says without the failure to comply with order cases there would have been a 13 percent decrease in the overall crime statistics, and based on the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of reducing overall Crime Rate by 10 percent the decrease of 13 percent would have meant achieving the target.

However, the Commissioner notes there were also increases in the number of the illicit drugs cases which recorded 91 cases compared to 64 for the same period last year, an increase of 42 percent.

In other categories, Qiliho says there was a reduction in serious crime of 17 percent recorded, crimes against women recorded a 14 percent reduction, while Crimes against children recorded a 44 percent reduction.