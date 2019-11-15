36 flight attendants under investigation: Qiliho

The 36 flight attendants will be produced in court if they breach the Health Directives.

This follows the investigation currently underway where 36 flight attendants are alleged to have had grog sessions with other people while on self-quarantine in Nadi.

Police Commissioner Brigadier Sitiveni Qiliho says the investigators are currently working on their findings which will determine the charges.

“We are investigating, promptly in that situation and we need to get that side into order. But if we find that some of them have breached or have disobeyed the directives given by the Ministry of Health officials, certainly they will be charged and produced in court.”

Qiliho says they are still taking people to court for not following COVID-19 lockdown guidelines in place.

“Generally the majority of Fijians are very responsible, it is the few bad apples that are creating this. We will deal with them. I cannot make a call now that there is a change in the trend because we are still picking people that are breaking this guidelines and directives that has been put in place.”

Qiliho says they need responsible people that adhere to the restrictions in place for the benefit of all Fijians.

The Police Commissioner adding that along with the Republic of Fiji Military Force, they need to be focusing on supporting the Health Ministry rather than having to re-divert their manpower.

He is also pleading for public support in the fight against COVID-19.