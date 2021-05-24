Home

35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 24, 2022 5:55 am

Fiji has recorded 35 new cases of which 24 new cases were recorded on Tuesday and 11 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

The Ministry of Health says of the 35 cases recorded, 10 cases were recorded in the Central Division; three cases were recorded in the Western Division, four cases were recorded in the Northern Division, and 18 cases were recorded in the Eastern Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says Fijians should be wary of efforts to remove all public health measures too soon.

He adds that globally, there are ongoing risks of variant development and therefore the escalation of the epidemic in Fiji.

Dr Fong says building the national resilience to living with COVID 19 is crucial and this requires two important strategies from a health program perspective that include, more balanced use of public health measures and protecting the vulnerable.

 

