35 new cases emerge from Suva Nausori containment zone

Ministry of Health has recorded 35 new cases since the last update yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says all the cases are from the Suva-Nausori containment zone.

11 cases are from the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team warehouse based in Lami, while three are from the Ministry’s Headquarters IMT.

Ten cases have been recorded from the CWMH cluster, five from Navosai, Narere cluster, two cases are from the Navy cluster and one from the Nadali cluster.



[Source: Fiji Police]

Doctor Fong says one case is from the Navy cluster that was reported last night.

Two new cases from Navosai and Tamavua are under investigation to determine any links to other cases.

The PS adds the three cases from the Ministry of Health’s Headquarters COVID-19 IMT were picked up as a result of a program of routine swabbing of the health staff.



[Source: Fiji Police]

More than 80 staff at the Ministry’s Headquarters at Dinem House were swabbed – with all but the three returning negative results.

The Permanent Secretary says staff identified as primary contacts of the three cases will quarantine for 14 days.

While secondary contacts (contacts of the primary contacts) will self-quarantine at home for at least four days, awaiting results of day four swabs of the primary contacts.

He adds six patients have recovered, which means there are now 378 active cases in isolation.

There have been 501 cases during the current outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 571 cases since the first case in March 2020, with 189 recoveries and four deaths.



[Source: Fiji Police]

The following is the COVID-19 vaccination location for Saturday, 05 June 2021.