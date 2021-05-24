Home

Full Coverage

COVID-19

34 new infections with one death recorded

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 3, 2021 9:09 pm

The Health Ministry recorded 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 23-hours that ended at 8 am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says there have been 80 new recoveries, which means that there are now 12,828 active cases.

There have been 51,132 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji recorded a total of 51,202 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 37,248 recoveries.

The one COVID-19 death that was reported was a 33-year-old man from Newtown who died at home.

Although he was fully vaccinated he had existing underlying medical conditions that would have toned down his ability to mount a good vaccine-induced immune response and thus reduced his ability to fully benefit from the protective effects of the vaccine.

There have now been 633 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 631 during the outbreak that started in April this year.

We have also recorded 493 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

There are currently 71 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital with 32 patients at the Lautoka Hospital and 39 at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Three patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 5 are in critical condition.

To date, 593,442 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 462,441 have received their second doses.

Dr Fong says the vaccination coverage rates are 96% for adults who have received at least one dose, and 74.8% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

