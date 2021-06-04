Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases infiltrate Health Ministry|Vaccine dose too small to have a chip: Dr Fong|Vaccination in Ba concludes today|34 COVID-19 related arrests in 24 hours|Reopening of some businesses a sigh of relief|Post Fiji diversifies services|NGO provides grocery and baby packs|Statements by Tabuya and Rasova wrong and we want them to apologise: RFMF Commander|Parliament passes laws against COVID-19 breaches|28 new COVID-19 cases|Police officers need to follow social media policy|Ministry identifies FEMAT facility location|COVID positive frontliners not part of health response|Fiji receives additional 10,000 vaccines|Economic downturn needs to be mitigated says PM|Over 200,000 assistance applications received yesterday|Barber shops and hairdressers can apply to open|No new community outbreaks, positive indicator|Investment Bill 2020 passed|Bulanauca called out for COVID-19 cure method|Livestock supply to FMIB declined over the past few weeks|Sugar City businesses slowly picking up|Reduction must flow down to customers: RBF|MPs speak on military blame game|Over 800 civil servants part of COVID-19 response team|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

34 COVID-19 related arrests in 24 hours

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 4, 2021 12:20 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Breaching of health restrictions tops the list of COVID-19 breaches in the last 24 hours.

Police recorded 34 COVID-19 related arrests of which 24 were for breaching the Health restrictions and nine Breaching of Curfew Orders and one case of breaching containment area.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says 18 cases were recorded in the Southern Division of which seven were found drunk at Deuba village in Serua.

Article continues after advertisement

A 37-year-old man was arrested for breaching curfew orders at Nadonumai while a 35-year-old man was found walking at the Raiwaqa area during curfew hours.

A 50-year-old man was also arrested for breaching the containment area as he was found traveling by boat from Lovu village in Gau to Nukulau Island.

A man in his 30’s was arrested for buying cigarettes during curfew hours in Raiwaqa.

Two men aged 19 and 25 years were found drunk and loitering along Sakoca in Tacirua while four others including a juvenile were found intoxicated at Narere.

The Western Division recorded 15 cases of which five Navosa farmers were arrested for being intoxicated and three others were found drinking alcohol while a man in his 20’s was found loitering along the Tavakubu area in Lautoka.

Three alcohol-related cases were recorded in Lautoka and a 50-year-old man of Nakorokula was arrested for loitering during curfew hours.

The lone case recorded in the Northern Division involved a 56-year-old man who was found loitering around the Labasa market area during curfew hours.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.