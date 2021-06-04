34 COVID-19 related arrests in 24 hours

Breaching of health restrictions tops the list of COVID-19 breaches in the last 24 hours.

Police recorded 34 COVID-19 related arrests of which 24 were for breaching the Health restrictions and nine Breaching of Curfew Orders and one case of breaching containment area.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says 18 cases were recorded in the Southern Division of which seven were found drunk at Deuba village in Serua.

A 37-year-old man was arrested for breaching curfew orders at Nadonumai while a 35-year-old man was found walking at the Raiwaqa area during curfew hours.

A 50-year-old man was also arrested for breaching the containment area as he was found traveling by boat from Lovu village in Gau to Nukulau Island.

A man in his 30’s was arrested for buying cigarettes during curfew hours in Raiwaqa.

Two men aged 19 and 25 years were found drunk and loitering along Sakoca in Tacirua while four others including a juvenile were found intoxicated at Narere.

The Western Division recorded 15 cases of which five Navosa farmers were arrested for being intoxicated and three others were found drinking alcohol while a man in his 20’s was found loitering along the Tavakubu area in Lautoka.

Three alcohol-related cases were recorded in Lautoka and a 50-year-old man of Nakorokula was arrested for loitering during curfew hours.

The lone case recorded in the Northern Division involved a 56-year-old man who was found loitering around the Labasa market area during curfew hours.