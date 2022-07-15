326 new COVID cases, Fijians urged to get booster jabs

[File Photo]

Vaccination and COVID-19 safe measures will keep the number of people needing hospital care at a minimum.

The Health Ministry is highlighting this and has stated that the number of COVID cases continues to increase.

Fiji recorded 326 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last three days.

Of the 326 cases recorded, 149 cases were recorded in the Central Division; 77 in the West; 72 cases were recorded in the Northern Division and nil cases were recorded in the Eastern Division.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says the need for booster shots is growing in importance as the COVID deaths recorded included those who have been vaccinated but are yet to get a booster shot.

He stated that the ministry is everyone to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination.

Fong adds that people over the age of 50, and anyone with underlying medical conditions must get vaccinated, and get their first and second booster doses when due.

The PS stated that the ageing population with COVID symptoms must come forward to be tested, put onto a monitored care pathway by a medical provider, and immediately brought to the hospital if severe symptoms are present.

The ministry stated that the vaccines provided a level of protection from severe disease and the increasing trends in cases remain less of a concern.