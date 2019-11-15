Home

32 Fever Clinics operational across the country

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 28, 2020 7:15 am

Thirty-two fever clinics have been set up and are fully operational across the country as Fiji ramp up its rapid response to COVID-19.

Fijians are encouraged to access health care services on these clinics should they have a fever or develop any symptoms of COVID-19.

This is an integral part of the Fijian Government’s effort to contain the virus from spreading further particularly in regular hospitals and health centers.

These clinics are operational from 8am until 4pm from Monday to Sunday and are based at strategic locations that can be conveniently accessed by the members of the public.

Fijians are advised to make prior appointments with doctors and nurses in these clinics.

As of today, there are currently five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Fiji, as there have been no new cases recorded since last Wednesday.

Most of the Clinics are open from 8am-4pm, 7 days a week, with the exception of the following clinics: Punjas Health Centre (Lautoka) and Kamikamica Health Centre (Lautoka) are open from 8am-10pm and the Valelevu Health Centre in Nasinu is open 24 hours.

These are the locations of the special fever clinics:

Eastern Division: Levuka Hospital, Lomaloma Health Centre, Lakeba (Old Nurses Quarters, Vunise and Rotuma.

Western Division: Punjas Health Centre, Kamikamica Health Centre, Viseisei Health Centre, St Thomas High School, Tavua Hospital, Ba Health Centre, Balevuto Health Centre, Nailaga Health Centre, Ba Mission Hospital (tent outside), Rakiraki Hospital (car park), Nadi Hospital, Bukuya Health Centre, Namaka Health Centre, and Sigatoka Hospital.

Northern Division: Nasea Health Centre, Nutrition Training Centre, Savusavu (Old Public Health Building), Waimaqera Health Centre (outside), Waiyevo Health Centre (outside) and Nabouwalu Hospital.

Central Division: Lami (Tikarami Park), Raiwaqa (Pentecostal Church), Valelevu (Tennis court), Nakasi Health Centre (car park), Nausori Health Centre (Quarters 2), Wainibokasi (car park), Navua (tent outside, Vunidawa, Nakorosule and Korovou (behind the bus stop at the junction to the hospital).

