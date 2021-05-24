310 infringement notices issued in a week for COVID breaches

310 public health infringement notices were issued from the morning of the 8th of August up until last Friday August 13th.

Police say of the 310 cases, 162 were for failing to wear a mask in public and these were all in two Divisions.

It adds that 99 people were booked in the Southern Division and 63 in the Western Division.

Police say breach of curfew accounted for 78 of the infringement notices issued, social gatherings 25, breach of Public Service Vehicle 50% capacity seven, failure to comply with liquor and kava consumption four, failure to wear face covering in a PSV 12 and one infringement notice was issued for failure to comply with order in relation to entering containment zone.

21 people were also fined for failure to comply with orders in relation to being 2 meters away from any other person in a queue.

Fourteen bookings were made in the Western Division and seven in the Northern Division.

Police say they hope that all Fijians will continue to comply with COVID safe measures and take responsibility of their actions for the sake of protecting their family and loved ones.