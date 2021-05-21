Home

More infections recorded with Muanikoso and Nawaka growing further

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 31, 2021 8:48 pm

There is a total of 32 COVID-19 cases for today after nine more infections were recorded this evening.

After the earlier 23 announced for today and six from last night the, the latest nine consists of five from Muanikoso, Nasinu and four from the Nawaka, Nadi.

This means  we have had 38 cases in the past 24 hours.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji now has 267 active cases with 252 of these cases from the Lami-Suva containment zone, and 15 cases from Nadi.

The Health Ministry says two of the active cases in Suva are considered to be severe cases.

Fiji has had 438 cases in total since our first case was reported in March 2020, with 167 recoveries and 4 deaths.

There have been 368 cases since this outbreak started in April 2021.

 65,877 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted during this current outbreak, with 108,738 conducted in total since testing started in early 2020.

This does not yet include the 11,000 samples recently tested in Australia.

A total of 2475 samples were tested yesterday. The daily average of testing over the last seven days is 2630 tests per day.

At the national level, an average of three testa per 1000 population has been conducted over the last even days.

The seven- day average daily test positivity is now 1.1%.

