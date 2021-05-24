309 new cases and one death recorded

Home

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist
December 30, 2021

Since the last update, Fiji has recorded 309 new cases of which 115 new cases were recorded on Tuesday 28/12/2021 and 194 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

The Health Ministry says of the 194 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 136 cases were recorded in the Northern Division; six cases were recorded in the Western Division including four cases from border quarantine, 46 cases recorded in the Central Division, and six cases recorded in the Eastern Division.

It says in the past 7 days until Tuesday 28/12/2021, 85 cases were recorded in the Central division, 74 new cases in the Western division, one new case in the Eastern Division, and 316 new cases in the Northern Division.

The national 7-day rolling average of cases as of Christmas Day is 10 daily cases.

There has been one COVID-19 death reported.

The COVID-19 death report is of a 62-year-old man from Tailevu who died at home with severe respiratory distress on Christmas day.

He received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 14 and his second dose on August 27. This means he was fully vaccinated.

There have been 698 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 696 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Fiji has recorded 619 COVID-19 positive patients who died from serious medical conditions they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

