308 new cases sets another record, Qauia an area of concern

There have been 308 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours up to 8am today – setting a new record for daily infections.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, confirms a 63-year-old who was positive for COVID–19 has died however doctors are currently investigating whether this is related to the virus.

The deceased presented to the FEMAT hospital on 22nd June, tested positive and was then referred to CWM Hospital.

Of the new cases, 297 are from the Lami-Nausori Containment Zone, and 11 are from Tramline Nadi.

218 of the cases in Lami-Suva-Nausori are from existing areas of interest, including 153 from Qauia in Lami.

12 cases are from new areas of interest that include Goodman Fielder, Goundar Shipping, Nausori Police Barracks, and St. Giles Hospital.

The remaining cases are contacts of known cases, or cases that were seen in screening clinics and were swabbed.

Dr Fong adds the Goundar Shipping crew have been isolated and new protocols are now in place.

“Any unloading of freight will take place in areas that are clearly demarcated to avoid interactions between the crew and others, including people in Vanua Levu and the outer islands”.

The crew are not permitted to disembark in Vanua Levu nor in the islands and these protocols have been and will continue to be strictly enforced by the Police, health officials, and the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.

Dr Fong also confirms there are seven severe cases of COVID-19 admitted at CWM Hospital as two people are doing better and are no longer classified as severe.

He has again warned the metrics that the Health Ministry assesses on a regular basis all indicate that Fiji will see higher increases in daily case numbers in the near-term.

