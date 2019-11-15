30,000 people screened in Lautoka

More than 30,000 Fijians have been screened for COVID-19 in Lautoka.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has revealed that during the confinement period, medical teams reached as many people as possible.

“Thanks to the ongoing efforts by our medical teams on the ground, over 30,000 Fijians have been screened for fevers through temperature checks and in-person outreach. I thank the people of the Lautoka confined area for stepping up. In my eyes, every Fijian who gets themselves screened on the streets or tested at a fever clinic is a true patriot”.

My full statement on the latest #COVID19 developments in Fiji:

The Lautoka confinement is due to be lifted on Tuesday.

