Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Five more test positive for COVID-19, total up to 12|11-year-old amongst new confirmed COVID-19 cases|Some COVID-19 patients to be investigated for dishonesty|PM warns of 24 hour curfew|Government locks down part of Soasoa in Labasa|Rugby player arrested for breaching quarantine requirements|30,000 people screened in Lautoka|FNPF assistance expanded to sole proprietors|Minister disappointed with self-isolation breaches|Church Reverend amongst 123 people arrested for breaching curfew|Police deploy drones to monitor movement|Villagers urged not to travel to Labasa|Prime Minister salutes health workers and police|FCCC urges landlords to be understanding|Do not disregard physical distancing directive says FBOA|30 New Zealanders stuck in Lautoka|All priests directed to avoid mass at homes|COVID-19 impacts market vendors|Methodist Church to televise all its service during Holy week|FJ360 passengers not required to call COVID-19 Helpline|New Zealand to further assist Fiji in COVID-19 response|Guests at Radisson Blu resort to rental agreements|Human Rights upheld during COVID-19 response|Taxi drivers fight over base|Labasa Market vendors urged to wear masks, gloves|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

30,000 people screened in Lautoka

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 4, 2020 3:51 pm

More than 30,000 Fijians have been screened for COVID-19 in Lautoka.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has revealed that during the confinement period, medical teams reached as many people as possible.

“Thanks to the ongoing efforts by our medical teams on the ground, over 30,000 Fijians have been screened for fevers through temperature checks and in-person outreach. I thank the people of the Lautoka confined area for stepping up. In my eyes, every Fijian who gets themselves screened on the streets or tested at a fever clinic is a true patriot”.

Article continues after advertisement

The Lautoka confinement is due to be lifted on Tuesday.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.