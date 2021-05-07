Home

30 people arrested for breach of COVID-19 restrictions

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 17, 2021 12:44 pm
[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Alcohol related arrests tops the list of curfew breaches recorded in the last 24 hours.

Ten people of Vakabalea in Navua were arrested for drinking alcohol and breaching the Health restrictions in place.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says they were among 30 arrests made over the last 24 hours concerning the COVID-19 restriction as well as breaching the Curfew Order.

Article continues after advertisement

The Southern Division recorded 22 cases, six in the Western Division while two cases were recorded in the Eastern Division.

ACP Tudravu says three men in their 30’s were arrested at the Sigatoka area for breach of curfew orders and three others were arrested for loitering during curfew hours in Lautoka.

Four were arrested in Lami for social gathering while a 41-year-old woman of Wainadoi was found loitering during curfew hours.

Seven people were also found loitering during curfew hours in the Rawaiqa, Nepani, and Namadi area including four juveniles.

The Eastern Division recorded two cases including a 37-year-old man who was found driving without a pass while a 28-year-old woman was arrested for loitering in Nausori town areas.

The Central and Northern Division did not have any cases.

