292 COVID patients currently hospitalized

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 7, 2021 8:45 pm
The CWM hospital

There are currently 292 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says 58 patients are admitted at the Lautoka hospital, 72 admitted at the FEMAT field hospital in Suva and 162 were admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Dr Fong says 66 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 10 are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Fiji has 682 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

Dr Fong says 193 cases are from the Western Division and 489 cases are from the Central Division.

He says there have been 297 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 24,070 active cases.

19,154 active cases are in the Central Division and 4,916 in the West.

Dr Fong says there are no active cases currently in the Northern and Eastern Divisions.

There have been 36,252 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 36,322 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 11,798 recoveries.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

