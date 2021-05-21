Home

29 Fijians stuck in Lautoka housed by relative

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
May 26, 2021 12:20 pm

29 Fijians stuck in Lautoka for more than a month now are hoping that containment borders will open soon, so they can return home.

The five families are living with a relative in Natokowaqa after attending a funeral last month before the lockdown.

Jairo Ramana who is currently housing the families says they have set up a good plan to ensure they help each other during this difficult time.

Article continues after advertisement

Ramana says the men are usually at the plantation while the women look after things at home so that the operation runs smoothly.

He says they are also blessed with the assistance being given by relatives and good Samaritans.

Ramana says for now all they can do is support each other until the borders are open.

The families currently staying in Natokowaqa are from Rakiraki, Yasawa, Nadroga and Vanua Levu.

