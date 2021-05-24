27 infringement notices issued in 24 hours

Another 27 people were issued Public Health Infringement Notices over the last 24-hour period with the Western Division topping the list of cases.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says 16 infringement notices were issued for failure to wear a face covering (mask) in the Western Division, five in the Central, two in the Southern Division and one in the Eastern Division.

He adds that curfew breaches accounted for 24 cases with the Southern Division recording 22 reports, while PSRU and Western Division issued one notice each.

Five notices for social gathering were issued in the Western Division and one in the Central Division.

Tudravu has reiterated that the health restrictions are in place for everyone’s benefit.

The Acting Police Commissioner is urging all Fijians to do the right thing for the sake of their families and loved ones.