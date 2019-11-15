27 arrests made in relation to curfew breach

Twenty seven arrests were made in relation to curfew breach last night.

The majority of the arrests involved those who were found walking around during curfew hours, while a few cases were of those who were heavily intoxicated and not realizing where they were.

Both the Southern and Eastern Divisions recorded ten reports, five in the Western Division while the North recorded two cases.

Article continues after advertisement

The Police reiterate that while people are allowed to move around for social gatherings with 20 people or less, they should keep track of time as breaching curfew will lead to arrest.