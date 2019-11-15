COVID-19
27 arrested for breaching restrictions in 24 hours
May 13, 2020 9:03 am
Twenty-seven people were arrested for breaching the COVID-19 restriction in the last 24 hours.
The Southern Division recorded 19 cases, eleven for sporting activities and eight for breaches of curfew.
In the Central Division eight people were arrested for playing basketball in Nasese, Suva.
Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says six of those arrested are juveniles.