COVID-19
267 active cases in Fiji as of last night

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
June 1, 2021 4:58 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

There were a total of 38 COVID-19 cases between Sunday and yesterday evening, taking the total number of active cases to 267.

With nine infections announced last night, yesterday’s total was 32 after the 23 earlier announced infections.

This was apart from the six from Sunday night.

The cases yesterday were two from the Narere cluster, three are from the Waila cluster, 13 are linked to Nawaka in Nadi cluster and 15 are from the Navy and five from Muanikoso, Nasinu cluster.

Fiji now has 267 active cases with 252 of these cases from the Lami-Suva containment zone, and 15 cases from Nadi.

The Health Ministry says two of the active cases in Suva are considered to be severe cases.

Fiji has had 438 cases in total since our first case was reported in March 2020, with 167 recoveries and 4 deaths.

There have been 368 cases since this outbreak started in April 2021.

65,877 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted during this current outbreak, with 108,738 conducted in total since testing started in early 2020.

This does not yet include the 11,000 samples recently tested in Australia.

A total of 2475 samples were tested yesterday. The daily average of testing over the last seven days is 2630 tests per day.

At the national level, an average of three tests per 1000 population has been conducted over the last seven days.

The seven- day average daily test positivity is now 1.1%.

