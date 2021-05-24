Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
26 percent of Year 13 students fully vaccinated|COVID safe protocols to remain a way of life|COVID-19 numbers drop in Kadavu|Families in Yasawa to be assisted today|MoH records three deaths, 127 new COVID infections|Government assistance continues despite criticism|Health team to leave for Beqa|Moderna vaccine available for high-risk people in Vanua Levu|Obtaining reliable swab result is critical: Dr Fong|Residents excited about borders opening|Three more recoveries in Labasa|Health Ministry prepares for border opening|Students to get vaccinated soon: PM|Kadavu and Naviti enter mitigation phase|COVID-19 cases on Beqa Island increase to 48|Over 15,000 Fijians not vaccinated|1.8 percent needed for opening of Viti Levu borders|West records 90 new COVID infections|More public health infringement notices issued|Pfizer vaccine expected this month|COVID-19 cases drop in NZ|Village meetings given green light to resume|Claims that I betrayed voters is cheap politics: Bulitavu|COVID-19 death toll at 535|Borders within Viti Levu to open soon|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

26 percent of Year 13 students fully vaccinated

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 14, 2021 12:56 pm
[Source: Ministry of Education/Facebook]

Twenty six percent of eligible students are fully vaccinated while 30 percent have received their first jab.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says they are anticipating more students will be fully vaccinated by the end of next month.

Kumar says the remaining 44 percent of eligible students who have not received their jabs are urged to get vaccinated for their safety.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds they intend to resume face to face classes for the Year 12 and 13 students as soon as safety protocols are in place.

The Minister says these protocols keep changing based on scientific research.

The Ministry is working on a number of logistics that must be put in place before students can be back in the classrooms.

Kumar met with the Minister for Health to discuss the possibility of reopening schools in a new normal, especially for Years 12 and 13.

The new normal will include preparing schools that are poorly ventilated, training teachers on the COVID safe protocols to operate safely, educating students on COVID-19 safety protocols and encouraging all those who are affiliated with schools to get vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health is also planning to vaccinate students above the age of 16.

Kumar says this will further add to the protection of the students from the COVID-19.

When students return to school, students need to be protected, hence, teachers, all ancillary staff, canteen operators and others who are associated with schools will also be required to be fully vaccinated.

Heads of Schools must ensure that anyone visiting schools for any reason must be fully vaccinated.

All transport providers and corner shops that students frequently visit should also ensure that their staff are fully vaccinated.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.