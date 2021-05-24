26 percent of Year 13 students fully vaccinated

Twenty six percent of eligible students are fully vaccinated while 30 percent have received their first jab.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says they are anticipating more students will be fully vaccinated by the end of next month.

Kumar says the remaining 44 percent of eligible students who have not received their jabs are urged to get vaccinated for their safety.

She adds they intend to resume face to face classes for the Year 12 and 13 students as soon as safety protocols are in place.

The Minister says these protocols keep changing based on scientific research.

The Ministry is working on a number of logistics that must be put in place before students can be back in the classrooms.

Kumar met with the Minister for Health to discuss the possibility of reopening schools in a new normal, especially for Years 12 and 13.

The new normal will include preparing schools that are poorly ventilated, training teachers on the COVID safe protocols to operate safely, educating students on COVID-19 safety protocols and encouraging all those who are affiliated with schools to get vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health is also planning to vaccinate students above the age of 16.

Kumar says this will further add to the protection of the students from the COVID-19.

When students return to school, students need to be protected, hence, teachers, all ancillary staff, canteen operators and others who are associated with schools will also be required to be fully vaccinated.

Heads of Schools must ensure that anyone visiting schools for any reason must be fully vaccinated.

All transport providers and corner shops that students frequently visit should also ensure that their staff are fully vaccinated.

