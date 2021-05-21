26 more infections with Navy cluster still rising

The Navy cluster continues to grow with 23 new infections out of the 26 for today so far.

The other cases are two from the Nawaka, Nadi cluster and one for the Extra Supermarket cluster.

There are currently 293 active cases, 17 of these cases are from Nadi, and 276 are within the Lami-Nausori containment zone.

Fiji has now recorded a total of 464 cases in Fiji since the first case in March of last year, with 394 during the current outbreak.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says all are stable and either in isolation facilities or home isolation.

He says the vast majority of cases have been arising from existing clusters and not as cases with unknown sources of transmission from the community.



COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues in the Western Division [Source: Fiji Police]

Doctor Fong says this indicates that our contact tracing and the isolation of communities where infections are found is effective, although he says they will continue to escalate community surveillance program to look for cases outside clusters and the contained areas.

While not giving much away, he says they are also aware of the increasing danger posed to Fiji’s health facilities and they will be escalating mitigation measures.

He says this will include setting up field hospitals and more quarantine and isolation facilities, which will mean temporarily taking over assets for this purpose.



[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services]