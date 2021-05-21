Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
26 more infections with Navy cluster still rising|Sailor contracted virus while on bereavement leave|FCCI welcomes the opportunity for businesses to reopen|Areas in Nawaka on complete lockdown|RBF drops lending rates, banks to pass on to consumers|Sickening sexual crimes continue amidst COVID-19 crisis|CareFiji App compulsory|Making fun of interpreters shameful|Fijians continue to disregard COVID-19 restrictions: Tudravu|267 active cases in Fiji as of last night|Pandemic continuing will hurt as VAT collections down by 21.5%|CWM hospital will continue normal services|Team facilitates home vaccination|Cancer patients lose battle during lockdown|Interest for vessels to enter Fiji still high|More infections recorded in Muanikoso and Nawaka|29 new cases of COVID-19|Test positivity average rises|Kava Corp CEO calls on Fijians to be responsible|Relief for Nadi businesses as they reopen|Businesses deemed high risk in Labasa resume operations|Resort assists staff to make a living|FCEF members struggling to stay afloat|Trade Ministry to work with Police to monitor businesses|FEMAT field hospital to remain operational in Lautoka for another week|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

26 more infections with Navy cluster still rising

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
June 1, 2021 5:22 pm
COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues in the Western Division [Source: Fiji Police]

The Navy cluster continues to grow with 23 new infections out of the 26 for today so far.

The other cases are two from the Nawaka, Nadi cluster and one for the Extra Supermarket cluster.

There are currently 293 active cases, 17 of these cases are from Nadi, and 276 are within the Lami-Nausori containment zone.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji has now recorded a total of 464 cases in Fiji since the first case in March of last year, with 394 during the current outbreak.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says all are stable and either in isolation facilities or home isolation.

He says the vast majority of cases have been arising from existing clusters and not as cases with unknown sources of transmission from the community.


COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues in the Western Division [Source: Fiji Police]

Doctor Fong says this indicates that our contact tracing and the isolation of communities where infections are found is effective, although he says they will continue to escalate community surveillance program to look for cases outside clusters and the contained areas.

While not giving much away, he says they are also aware of the increasing danger posed to Fiji’s health facilities and they will be escalating mitigation measures.

He says this will include setting up field hospitals and more quarantine and isolation facilities, which will mean temporarily taking over assets for this purpose.


[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.