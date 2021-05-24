250 new infections, one more COVID-19 death

Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 infections were recorded in Kadavu in the 24 hour period ending 8am today.

Two cases were also identified in Solevu village in Malolo island which include a 54-year-old man who was airlifted to Lautoka Hospital yesterday afternoon and assessed to have severe COVID.

A 43-year-old woman was diagnosed in Kese village, Naviti in the last 24 hours and investigation suggest that the case is linked to the cases in Somosomo village.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says these cases were among the 250 new infections reported today of which 186 are from the Western Division and 51 from the Central Division.

The 13 new cases in Kadavu means there are now 270 active cases of COVID-19 on the island.

One COVID-19 death was also recorded involving a 71-year-old unvaccinated woman from Nausori who presented to the CWM hospital in severe respiratory distress.

There have been four more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

Dr Fong says there have been 1,102 new recoveries which means that there are now 16,267 active cases and this includes 5,130 active cases in the Central Division, 10,862 in the West, five in the North and 270 active cases in the Eastern Division.

As of Wednesday, 560,940 or 96 percent of adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 278,131 or 48.4 percent have received their second doses.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard