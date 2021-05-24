$25 million dedicated for COVID-19 response

The Government has announced an increased budget for Ministry of Health and Medical Services and are providing $403 million to beef up its resources.

The Ministry will hire additional 238 intern Nurses, 140 medical interns, 10 Nurse Practitioners, 43 Midwives, and 114 Doctors.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says $25 million is specifically dedicated for COVID-19 response, for testing, isolation, quarantine and vaccination drive.

Sayed-Khaiyum says additional funding has been provided for the procurement of oxygen supplies and other essential medical equipment and supplies.

Funding has also been allocated for capital works, including $7 million for the construction of a new Maternity Unit, $2.5 million for Labasa Hospital interior upgrade and a total of over $6 million dollars for upgrade and maintenance of medical facilities around the country.