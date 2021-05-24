Budget 2021-22
$25 million dedicated for COVID-19 response
July 16, 2021 8:17 pm
The Government has announced an increased budget for Ministry of Health and Medical Services and are providing $403 million to beef up its resources.
The Ministry will hire additional 238 intern Nurses, 140 medical interns, 10 Nurse Practitioners, 43 Midwives, and 114 Doctors.
Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says $25 million is specifically dedicated for COVID-19 response, for testing, isolation, quarantine and vaccination drive.
Sayed-Khaiyum says additional funding has been provided for the procurement of oxygen supplies and other essential medical equipment and supplies.
Funding has also been allocated for capital works, including $7 million for the construction of a new Maternity Unit, $2.5 million for Labasa Hospital interior upgrade and a total of over $6 million dollars for upgrade and maintenance of medical facilities around the country.