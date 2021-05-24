243 public health infringement notices issued

The Police Force issued 243 public health infringement notices in the last 48 hours.

Failure to wear a mask accounted for 195 bookings.

The Southern Division recorded 114 of the total bookings made for failure to wear a mask followed by the Western Division with 67 reports, the Eastern Division 11 and three bookings were made in the East.

Article continues after advertisement

Failure to wear a mask in a public service vehicle accounted for 40 bookings while eight bookings were made for breach of curfew.

Fijians are being urged to do the right thing and continue observing COVID safe measures at all times.

Police have also reiterated that the easing of restrictions is needed to facilitate social and economic livelihood.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard