243 new COVID cases

[File Photo]

Fiji recorded 243 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last three days.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says the Central Division recorded the highest number of cases with 94.

77 cases were recorded in the Western Division and 72 cases in the Northern Division.

Dr Fong says there are now 369 active cases in the country with 63 hospital admissions.

He says a significant number of people were admitted to the hospital for non-COVID health conditions, but incidentally, tested positive for COVID due to the high amount of transmission in the community.

Dr Fong says hospitals have been notified to reintroduce more stringent COVID safe measures and this includes restricting visitations, more strict enforcement of masking and hand sanitization practices and strengthening screening protocols.

The Permanent Secretary says anyone who is sick should not be attending work or school and if they have COVID-19 symptoms, they must get tested for COVID-19.