24,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive soon

The second batch of vaccines through the COVAX facility is expected to arrive in the country next week.

The Health Ministry says 24,000 doses of AstraZeneca are expected to arrive in the second batch.

Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong confirms the next phase of the vaccine rollout will start soon after the vaccines are received.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijians are urged to continue to register as this will reduce waiting time at future vaccination sites once it’s rolled out.