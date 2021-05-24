Home

240 bookings for failure to wear mask

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 1, 2021 12:20 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

The Police Force will be working closely with other stakeholders to ensure Fijians comply with COVID-safe measures.

The Force is stressing the need for compliance as Fiji prepares itself for further relaxation in restrictions from Monday.

In the last 48-hours, 240 Public Health Infringement Notices were issued for failing to wear a mask in public.

Article continues after advertisement

The Southern Division recorded the highest number with 224 notices issued for non-compliance.

14 Fijians were booked for failure to wear a mask while traveling in a public service vehicle and one was booked for failing to wear a mask while entering a shop.

Other bookings recorded during this period were for breach of curfew registering 13 cases while a PSV driver was booked for failing to comply with the 70% passenger capacity.

Police Officers are conducting visitations to the communities as well as businesses to ensure all COVID -safe measures are being enforced.

