The Health Ministry has recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says since the last update on Monday, 11 cases were recorded in the Central Division and 13 cases in the Western Division.

This brings the total number of active cases in the country to 112.

Dr Fong says no cases were recorded in the Northern and Eastern Divisions.

The Permanent Secretary says at present, there are no hospital admissions as a direct cause of COVID-19, however, six admissions have tested positive but are admitted for other diseases.

He adds a high number of people who are admitted for non-COVID health conditions, test positive for COVID-19 due to the current high level of transmission in the community.