24 hour lockdown still possible

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 21, 2020 4:50 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [File Photo]

There could still be a twenty four hour lockdown in Fiji, if people don’t take the threat of COVID-19 seriously.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in his last national address has renewed his warning that non-compliance with government directives, could force his hand in making tough choices.

“If people keep crowding in public places, gathering socially or otherwise acting like these are normal times, there’s no question we will lose lives.”

The Prime Minister has warned that any decision on a 24 hour lockdown depends entirely on the public – the government won’t go that way, if it isn’t forced to.

He adds that people need to realize their action directly co-relate to possible infections of the virus, risking everyone’s lives.

The government is urging the nation to understand that COVID-19 is tricky, hard to detect by average Fijians and can lay dormant for up to 20 days – all these add to just how dangerous the Coronavirus is.

Click here for more on COVID-19

