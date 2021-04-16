24 hours curfew for Nadi and Lautoka areas lifted

The 24 hours curfew that was imposed in Nadi and Lautoka areas has been lifted says, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

While announcing further COVID-19 instructions, Bainimarama says curfew hours in the containment area have been reverted to 11pm to 4am.

He adds that from this afternoon, movement and COVID safe activities will be allowed within the containment area.

The Prime Minister says these measures are stringent enough to minimize risk and smart enough to allow people to have some sense of normalcy in their lives.

Bainimarama says supermarkets and shops in Nadi and Lautoka can open so that people can buy food adding that FNPF, banks and pharmacies can open to allow people to access services, money and medication.

With other businesses such as factories and shops also allowed to open, the Prime Minister is also urging that vendors and businesses ensure strict physical distancing measures before opening their doors.

Bainimarama stresses that businesses that do not manage risks with COVID safe plans will be shut down.