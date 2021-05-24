Home

24.5% of target population fully vaccinated

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 1, 2021 4:55 pm

With the escalating number of cases in Viti Levu, the Ministry of Health is urging eligible Fijians to get vaccinated.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong had earlier highlighted that they intend to reach the 80 percent target as soon as possible.

According to Dr Fong, vaccines and COVID-safe protocols are the only possible solution to decrease the number of severe cases, hospitalization and deaths.

So far 484,152 individuals have been inoculated with the first dose while 143,464 have received the second dose.

This means 24.5 percent of the target population are fully vaccinated however they have to maintain the COVID safe behaviours.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

