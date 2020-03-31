Home

COVID-19

23 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 6, 2020 3:00 pm
Chief Medical Advisor Dr Jemesa Tudravu.

Within 24 hours, the Fiji Centre for Disease Control undertook 23 COVID-19 tests of which two came back positive.

This was confirmed by the Chief Medical Adviser, Dr Jemesa Tudravu.

Dr Tudravu says case 13 is the mother of patient 3 who is the one-year-old nephew of Fiji’s first case.

Article continues after advertisement

The mother was admitted at the Nadi hospital and have been in isolation ever since the confirmation of case three.

Dr Tudravu says the 14th case is the wife of case 9.

He says the woman is direct contact of case 9 and is more than 60 years old. She has chronic diseases and is isolated in Labasa Hospital.

“So at the moment, we remain with four clusters of COVID-19 patients and the two newly diagnosed cases constitute members of Custer one and cluster three”.

Dr Tudravu confirms contact tracing teams are out in all affected areas Fiji wide.

