COVID-19
23 arrested for breaching restrictions

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 29, 2021 11:57 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

Despite the significant increase in the number of cases, some continue to disregard the health restrictions and curfew orders in place.

A case of breaching the containment area was recorded in Rakiraki whereby a 42-year-old man crossed the Naria containment zone and entered Nacilau.

23 arrests were recorded over the last 24 hours for breach of Health Restrictions and Curfew Orders.

[Source: Fiji Police]

The Western Division recorded six cases including two men in their 40’s who were loitering around the Tavakubu area in Lautoka during curfew hours.

Two men were arrested for riding a horse after 6pm along the Wailevu Road in Rakiraki.

The Southern Division recorded 15 cases while two were filed in the Eastern Division.

Two men in their 40’s were found loitering in the Nakasi and Baulevu area.

Of the 15 cases recorded in the Southern Division, three men aged 18-years were found walking along Velau Drive in Kinoya.


[Source: Fiji Police]

Two men in their 20’s were arrested for being intoxicated at Naidiri settlement while a 19-year-old man was found drunk and loitering along the Cunnigham area.

Also arrested for breaching the Health Restrictions were two men who were both found drinking alcohol in the Kalabu and Lami areas.

A 27-year-old driver and a 29-year-old woman were found traveling without a pass during curfew hours.

A 21-year-old farmer was found loitering near the Muanikoso containment zone while four cases of intoxication were recorded at Tamavua-I-Wai.

