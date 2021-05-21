Home

22 new cases annouced with majority at CWM

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
June 2, 2021 7:33 pm

There are 22 new COVID-19 cases as of this morning with one new infection yet to be linked to any other cluster.

This takes our total active cases to 324.

The Health Ministry says the unclassified case is currently under investigation and the individual is from Caubati and was swabbed at the Valelevu stationary screening clinic after presenting with symptoms.

All the other new cases are linked to existing clusters, including the new CWM Hospital cluster.

All of these cases are stable and are either in isolation facilities or home isolation.

This includes 14 from CWMH, four from Navosai cluster, two from Kinoya and one from the Navy cluster.

There are now 495 cases in Fiji since the first case was recorded in March last year, and 425 during the current outbreak that started in April.

 


CWMH Men’s COVID-19 Isolation Facility completed [Source: RFMF]

