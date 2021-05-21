22 more infections confirmed as one tests positive without source

There are 22 new cases of COVID-19 today with one from Kinoya, who has no links to the other cases.

The Health Ministry has not given much more update about the Kinoya case, just saying they are in early stages of investigation.

There are two more infections at the George Mate Medical Centre at Queen Elizabeth Barracks and are connected to the army cluster.

More Navy officers continue to test positive. These are seven more officers and staff who are contacts of the first naval officer to test positive and are part of the same cluster

During screening of the Vunivivi, Nausori area, there are 12 residents who are now positive. They were found as part of screening of that area in connection with the navy cluster.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says investigations have revealed that the Navy, Waila, and Vunivivi clusters are connected through a common exposure event – a funeral.



Fiji has recorded a total of 308 cases since March of last year with 155 recoveries and 4 deaths. There have been 238 cases during this current outbreak, and there are now 149 active cases.



