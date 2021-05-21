Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
22 more infections confirmed as one tests positive without source|SODELPA MP supports government motion|Service during the 21 days lockdown commended|Labasa businesses struggling to stay afloat|Pandemic strengthens Narata community spirit|Nadi opposed to contact accommodation|MOH shuts down RB Patel supermarket in Suva|Lockdown at QEB lifted|46 arrests including two for stoning|Essential businesses under the spotlight|Families reunite with loved ones|Fiji Navy says risk higher for its men on ship|14 more infected with one being a day patient|Navy tries to find link between bubble and officer|Tabuya undermines efforts by frontline workers says AG|Farmer charged for alleged theft|Lautoka hospital to re-open next Tuesday|Fiji needs access to vaccine says AG |China donates PPE’s worth $500k|Supermarket staff return after given clearance|13 more test positive with 12 in new Navy cluster|$300m direct spending on COVID-19 related matters|Health Ministry receives more COVID-19 vaccines|Government guarantee of $170m approved|USP says five students waiting for results|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

22 more infections confirmed as one tests positive without source

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 27, 2021 5:19 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

There are 22 new cases of COVID-19 today with one from Kinoya, who has no links to the other cases.

The Health Ministry has not given much more update about the Kinoya case, just saying they are in early stages of investigation.

There are two more infections at the George Mate Medical Centre at Queen Elizabeth Barracks and are connected to the army cluster.

Article continues after advertisement

More Navy officers continue to test positive. These are seven more  officers and staff who are contacts of the first naval officer to test positive and are part of the same cluster

During screening of the Vunivivi, Nausori area, there are 12 residents who are now positive. They were found as part of screening of that area in connection with the navy cluster.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says investigations have revealed that the Navy, Waila, and Vunivivi clusters are connected through a common exposure event – a funeral.

[Source: Fiji Police]

Fiji  has recorded a total of 308 cases since March of last year with 155 recoveries and 4 deaths. There have been 238 cases during this current outbreak, and there are now 149 active cases.


[Source: Fiji Police]

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.